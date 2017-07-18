Watch: We followed real world coordinates we found in Get Even

Recently I had some minor surgery done and should, by rights, have been resting. Instead of doing that though, I couldn't stop obsessing over some map coordinates I found hidden in Get Even.

Out of a handful of fake coordinates listed in the game this one specific coordinate pointed to an actual, real-world location not that far away from where I lived. The curiosity I felt proved too great and I couldn't resist going there in person to find out what, if anything, was there.

In the video below I document my journey as I try to discover what is so special about these coordinates. Why choose that point? Is there a link to the developers? Is there something hidden there or is it all just random?

Find out as I undertake the great Get Even treasure hunt!

Has a video game ever inspired you to do something in real life? Let me know in the comments below!