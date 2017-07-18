Overwatch's new hero, Doomfist, arrives next week on all platforms

Overwatch's next free character, Doomfist, will arrive 27th July on all platforms.

So far he's only been part of the PC version's Public Test Realm, but come next Thursday we'll all have access to the cybernetic anti-hero.

Doomfist is unique to Overwatch in that he doesn't use guns. Instead, he simply slams into opponents with his giant titular mechanical hand. Beyond that, he'll have a short-range hand cannon, a ground pound maneuver, an uppercut punch, and a meteor strike ultimate ability.

Contrary to popular rumours, he will not be played by Terry Crews, who was recently spotted visiting the Blizzard office and expressed a desire to play the part.

Doomfist has been part of Overwatch's lore since the game's very first trailer, where some kid marvels at his bionic arm at a museum. The name "Doomfist" was uttered in awe and it's not like Blizzard was going to not make a playable character called Doomfist once they'd already introduced such a moniker to the world.