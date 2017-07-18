Eurogamer.net
Overwatch's new hero, Doomfist, arrives next week on all platforms

Care to give him a hand?

By Jeffrey Matulef Published

Overwatch's next free character, Doomfist, will arrive 27th July on all platforms.

1

So far he's only been part of the PC version's Public Test Realm, but come next Thursday we'll all have access to the cybernetic anti-hero.

Doomfist is unique to Overwatch in that he doesn't use guns. Instead, he simply slams into opponents with his giant titular mechanical hand. Beyond that, he'll have a short-range hand cannon, a ground pound maneuver, an uppercut punch, and a meteor strike ultimate ability.

Contrary to popular rumours, he will not be played by Terry Crews, who was recently spotted visiting the Blizzard office and expressed a desire to play the part.

Doomfist has been part of Overwatch's lore since the game's very first trailer, where some kid marvels at his bionic arm at a museum. The name "Doomfist" was uttered in awe and it's not like Blizzard was going to not make a playable character called Doomfist once they'd already introduced such a moniker to the world.

