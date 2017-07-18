American McGee's had enough of your Alice 3 questions

American McGee has, clearly, had enough of all the Alice questions.

He wants people to stop asking him about Alice 3. In a new blog post, McGee said he gets asked about it a lot.

"I get this question constantly," he said. "Several times per day. Across YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and via my InReach satellite messenger. My dog has even learned how to ask this question via Morse code farts."

McGee was the creative director of the EA-published 2000 title American McGee's Alice. It gained a cult status, and was followed up by Alice: Madness Returns in 2011. Fans have wondered about a third Alice game ever since, but it has yet to happen.

It sounds unlikely a new Alice game will happen any time soon, but whatever EA is plotting, McGee has no control - or influence - over it.

"EA own, control, and decide the fate of the game rights to Alice," McGee continued in his blog post.

"That means any new game must be green-lit, funded, produced, published, and distributed by them.

"No, EA will NOT allow me (or anyone else) to crowd fund, raise investment for, or otherwise self-develop, self-fund, or self-publish any interactive version of Alice."

McGee suggested fans tweet EA, rather than badger him about it.

There appears to be a degree of confusion caused by Alice: Otherlands, a successful Kickstarter McGee ran back in 2013 for a series of short films that would lead to a theatrical film. That project used the Alice film rights, McGee clarified, which are not controlled by EA.

And it seems McGee is upset over questions revolving around a demo of Madness Returns and supposed removed content. McGee does not own this demo, he said.

"And I am VERY frustrated with the small group of fanatic trolls who continue to bring up this topic and pester me with questions about it," he said.

"Please, stop. At this point, I've begun blocking any person who persists in questioning me on this topic, so you've been warned."

McGee ends his post by stressing he appreciates the passion from fans of the Alice series, and says he would love to see and work on a new game in the franchise, but the sheer volume of questions he gets on the subject is overwhelming him.

"Apologies if this message comes out sounding frustrated or angry, but the amount of traffic I get on these questions literally impedes my ability to put effort towards new ideas and new projects," he said.

"I don't want to ignore the questions, but I do wish the volume would lessen. I appreciate your understanding."

So, what's McGee up to now? Well, he's working on a tabletop card game inspired by fairy tales called Out of the Woods. It launches on Kickstarter today.