Trunks is in Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ, the upcoming fighting game based on the hugely popular anime, includes Trunks.

In the anime, Trunks is the half-Saiyan half-Human son of Vegeta and Bulma. His announcement for the game brings the confirmed playable character count up to seven. They are:

Goku

Gohan

Vegeta

Trunks

Frieza

Cell

Majin Buu

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2.5D brawler from Arc System Works, the creator of Guilty Gear and BlazBlue. A closed beta for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which includes nine playable characters, is planned for later this year (signups open on 26th July). The full game will of course include many more characters, and launches on PC as well as console early 2018.