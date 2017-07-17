PS4-exclusive Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age tops UK chart

PlayStation 4-exclusive Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age is the new UK chart number one.

Square Enix's role-playing game remaster is the publisher's first chart topper since Deus Ex: Mankind Divided last year.

The Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, which topped the chart for the last two weeks, notched up another respectable week of sales in third place. A discounted Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was second.

No other new releases make for an otherwise fairly unchanged chart rundown. Overwatch was fourth, ahead of GTA5, Forza Horizon 3 and Minecraft on Xbox.

This week sees the launch of Splatoon 2 - we'll find out how well that does next Monday.

The full top 10 lies below: