Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One
  • Switch

PS4-exclusive Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age tops UK chart

But not on Scorpio.

By Tom Phillips Published

PlayStation 4-exclusive Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age is the new UK chart number one.

1

Square Enix's role-playing game remaster is the publisher's first chart topper since Deus Ex: Mankind Divided last year.

The Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, which topped the chart for the last two weeks, notched up another respectable week of sales in third place. A discounted Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was second.

No other new releases make for an otherwise fairly unchanged chart rundown. Overwatch was fourth, ahead of GTA5, Forza Horizon 3 and Minecraft on Xbox.

This week sees the launch of Splatoon 2 - we'll find out how well that does next Monday.

The full top 10 lies below:

  1. FF12: Zodiac Age
  2. COD: Infinite Warfare
  3. Crash Trilogy
  4. Overwatch
  5. GTA5
  6. Forza Horizon 3
  7. Minecraft: Xbox Edition
  8. WipEout
  9. Horizon
  10. Injustice 2

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (15)

Create an account

OR