PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is getting a first-person only mode

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds is getting a first-person only mode.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds announced on Twitter the game is getting first-person only servers in the next monthly update. The new servers will be added to European and North American solo and duo games first and then expanded to other regions after they have been polished.

We will bring 1st person only to EU/NA SOLO & DUO games first, and once we have polished the system, we will expand to other regions. — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@BattleRoyaleMod) July 13, 2017

Currently, the game is a primarily third-person shooter but there is the option for players to use first-person instead. The problem with this is first-person players are currently at a disadvantage. Not having a 360 degree viewpoint means first-person players are unable to see around corners and behind them, giving third-person players an unfair advantage. The new servers will mean that no one has this advantage.

First-person servers are likely to be much more intense due to decreased field of vision. Though, according to lead community manager Sammy Kang (aka poppieQueen), an FOV slider is being added.

An FOV slider is a 'field of vision' slider and indicates how much you can see in a first-person shooter. In games without this, you can only look straight ahead and your character must move its full body to see anything out of their straight eye-line. Whereas, with an FOV slider, you can see a certain degree of your surroundings (typically 90-100 degrees) without having to move because the camera is wider. In a competitive game such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, this is key for the hardcore.