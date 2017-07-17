BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle stars characters from Persona and Under Night In-Birth

Arc System Works has announced its next 2D fighting game: BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle.

It fuses three fighting game series: Arc System Works' own BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena and Under Night In-Birth, but the real surprise is the addition of Ruby Rose from RWBY. RWBY (pronounced Ruby) is a popular anime web series by Red vs. Blue creator Rooster Teeth. RWBY fans have long called for Ruby Rose's addition to a fighting game. Now they have their wish.

The trailer, below, shows off a decent chunk of gameplay and includes dramatic introductions from various characters. There's a two versus two tag system which makes the on-screen action pretty chaotic.

Arc System Works has yet to say which platforms BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle is set for, but it did confirm the game's coming to consoles at some point in 2018.