Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4

Nidhogg 2 release date set for next month

Duel out soon.

By Tom Phillips Published

Ready for Nidhogg 2? Joust as well - the sword-bearing sequel slices onto PlayStation 4 on 15th August.

The announcement was made via the EU PlayStation blog so only covers the PS4 edition. We expect its PC version on the same date.

Nidhogg 2 features fancier visuals than its very retro predecessor. Moving from an 8-bit to 16-bit graphical style has allowed for a new limb-based animation system.

The first Nidhogg was a party game favourite around Eurogamer for a while.

We named it "a local multiplayer swashbuckler, which has earned a legendary reputation at indie game parties" in our sparkling Nidhogg review.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (4)

Create an account

OR