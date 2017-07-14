Nidhogg 2 release date set for next month

Ready for Nidhogg 2? Joust as well - the sword-bearing sequel slices onto PlayStation 4 on 15th August.

The announcement was made via the EU PlayStation blog so only covers the PS4 edition. We expect its PC version on the same date.

Nidhogg 2 features fancier visuals than its very retro predecessor. Moving from an 8-bit to 16-bit graphical style has allowed for a new limb-based animation system.

The first Nidhogg was a party game favourite around Eurogamer for a while.

We named it "a local multiplayer swashbuckler, which has earned a legendary reputation at indie game parties" in our sparkling Nidhogg review.