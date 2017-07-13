Radiohead fans find mysterious ZX Spectrum Easter egg in OK Computer's new C90 cassette

Here's an odd one: UK superband Radiohead has released a super expensive version of perhaps its best album - and it includes a mysterious Easter egg found via a ZX Spectrum.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of OK Computer, Radiohead has released a £100 special edition of the seminal album entitled OKNOTOK. This cool package includes an art book, a collection of notes penned by Radiohead front man Thom Yorke, a limited edition vinyl of the album and a classic C90 cassette.

This 90-minute tape includes a collection of rare Radiohead demos, but the last two minutes are a mysterious high-pitched frequency reminiscent of the ZX Spectrum's iconic screeching.

Redditors have of course dug into the screeching, equalised it and run it through a ZX Spectrum emulator. The result is software that displays the names of all the band members circa 1996, some random scrolling text and a hidden, black text on a black background message that reads: "Congratulations... you've found the secret message syd lives hmmmm. We should get out more." It's all very Radiohead, isn't it?

The whole thing is revealed in the video, below, from YouTuber OooSLAJEREKooO. Be warned: the sound is pretty maddening.