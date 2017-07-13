Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox One X

Mark your calendar: Microsoft's Gamescom live show set for 20th August

Xbox One X, Age of Empires, Sea of Thieves and what else?

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

Microsoft has announced plans for a live show at Gamescom in August during which it'll make Xbox One X-related announcements.

1

The live show is set for 8pm UK time on Sunday, 20th August.

Microsoft said it'll have Xbox One X at Gamescom, as you'd expect, as well as 27 playable games for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, including Forza 7, Age of Empires Definitive Edition and Sea of Thieves.

So, what do we expect Microsoft to reveal at Gamescom? A look at Crackdown 3 multiplayer would be nice. More of Sea of Thieves sounds inevitable. Perhaps a closer look at State of Decay 2? Maybe we'll see more of Assassin's Creed Origins and Shadow of War, too. And it would be lovely to see Microsoft announce a few new games while it's at it.

About Wesley Yin-Poole

Picture of Wesley.

Wesley is Eurogamer's news editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments (9)

Create an account

OR