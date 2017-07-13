Just Cause 3's multiplayer mod is coming out of beta next week

The long-anticipated Just Cause 3 Multiplayer Mod is finally getting a proper launch on 20th July. It will be on Steam and everything.

The mod by fan group Nanos GbR has been in beta since January, but it's worked out most of the kinks in the half-year it's been publicly available.

This multiplayer mod will allow players to create their own game modes, but it's mostly meant for futzing around as it supports hundreds of players per server - even if they all look like the exact same man. Now you can have aerial battles, vehicular races, or emulate the group skydiving scene in Point Break.

Just Cause has a rich history of multiplayer mods after series developer Avalanche Studios praised Just Cause 2's fan-made 600-person multiplayer mod. The developer even hired its lead architect.