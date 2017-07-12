Watch 80 minutes of XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

XCOM 2's expansion is going to be bloody massive. We've talked about this already, following its announcement at E3, but that first trailer only scratched the surface of what Firaxis has been working on. They couldn't properly convey that many new systems in a two-minute video, it's jsut not feasible.

So let's see what we can do with almost an hour and a half, shall we? Joining me in the video below is Jake Solomon, XCOM 2's creative director, and we're going to do what strategy fans do best: obsess about the details. There's only one mission for us to play through here, but it's split into multiple parts and should give you a good introduction to a couple of the new human factions and their impressive, new hero units.

Really though, it's all about the photo booth.