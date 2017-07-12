Rock Band 4 gets 17-minute DLC track

Forget Freebird, move over DragonForce. Rock Band 4 just added the 17-minute classic In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.

The '60s acid rock classic, originally released by Iron Butterfly, costs slightly more than normal due to its extraordinary length - nearly four times that of a standard Rock Band track.

Rock Band 4 song DLC still gets released every week, even two years after the game launched - and even after the game was forced to switch hardware manufacturers after the collapse of peripheral maker MadCatz.

There's no doubting Rock Band 4's quality, however. "Building on its impressive back catalogue, Rock Band 4 is a rock-solid return for the stalwart music game," Eurogamer opined back in our 2015 Rock Band 4 review.

Earlier this year Rock Band 4 got Mass Effect and Archer DLC.