Retro City Rampage dev's Shakedown Hawaii trumps its predecessor in new trailer

Retro City Rampage developer Brian Provinciano has unloaded a lot of details on his next game, Shakedown Hawaii, which is massively more ambitious than his previous oldschool gaming throwback.

While Shakedown Hawaii boasts a similar aesthetic to Retro City Rampage, this is an infinitely deeper game with a map four times the size of RCR and riddled with enough mini-games and mechanics to make Rockstar blush.

This time out you play as an aging CEO trying to make ends meet after his various empires - such as shopping malls, video stores, and taxis - have fallen in favour of the internet, streaming video, and ride-sharing apps.

His brutish plan to combat the shifting demands of the 21st century is simple: destroy every other business on the island until he owns all that's left and people will have to depend on him for clothing, videos and cabs.

Along the way you'll also acquire various properties and businesses to funnel into your empire. Since your elderly anti-hero is such a wealthy tycoon he's also become a reality TV star who must now hide their actions through costumes and sabotage. So basically you play as a real estate mogul and TV star destroying a society's infrastructure in hopes of rebranding themselves as a hero and acquiring more wealth. Now where have I heard that before?

It's not all politicking and subterfuge, however, as your trusty disguises will also allow you to partake in more petty crime, like sticking up shops, stealing cars, and causing chaos wherever you go.

I played a few minutes of Shakedown Hawaii at GDC in March and had a blast with its sandbox mayhem. Provinciano told me that while he wanted Retro City Rampage to play by the rules of 8-bit tech, Shakedown Hawaii will be a vastly more modern sandbox adventure with fully destructible environments that he hopes people will spend hundreds of hours in.

Shakedown: Hawaii will be coming to Switch, 3DS, PS4, Vita, and PC. No release window has been announced.