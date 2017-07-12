Eurogamer.net
Nintendo Switch is getting its first video app

But only in Japan.

Published

Switch is getting its first media app - but only in Japan.

NicoNico, a Japanese video-sharing platform similar to YouTube, will launch its Switch app later this week. You won't be able to download it in Europe unless you have a Japanese account.

The app's launch is still significant, however. Switch has so far lacked any kind of app support - even from the usual stalwarts like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon.

NicoNico's arrival shows Nintendo is open to video-streaming apps in principle - even if it might still be a long wait for BBC iPlayer here in the UK.

See footage of the app in action below:

NicoNico's main difference from YouTube is that user comments get overlaid on videos themselves to create a discussion thread. It's probably best YouTube comments stay in the bin.

