PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds players team up to try and break the game

The objective of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is to kill everyone else, so you are the last man (or woman) standing. However, when streamer DooM49 gathered an enormous team of 50 players together for an "epic 50 man madness" stream they showed that friendship can exist in the wasteland of battle royales.
Rather than killing each other, the 50 players chose to test to limits of the game and have a bit of fun. Activities at the DooM49 summer camp included: synchronised swimming, driving 50 cars into the water at once and firing countless rounds into a frying pan - turns out the frying pan can block fire from 50 players shooting at the same time. Pantastic!
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has also added its weekly patch update to test servers, which should be available on the live server tomorrow. Check out the patch notes below:
Client performance
- Optimised Care Package airplane
- Improved UI performance
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the starting airplane became immobile in sky at the very start of a round
- Fixed inventory display issue on 4:3 resolution
- You can always spectate your teammate's screen in colour now
- You can no longer fire weapons in a vehicle from underwater
- Fixed an issue when you could not pick up mags from some areas of the lobby (starting island)
- You no longer have to press the F key to pass through doors destroyed by grenades or Red Zone bombs
- Fixed an issue whereby if you got knocked out while zooming in with a scope, you won't be zooming in when revived
- Fixed an issue when grenades were not available to throw periodically
- Fixed an issue of armed weapon not getting displayed on HUD UI, when switching weapons with number keys while having inventory ope
