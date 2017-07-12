PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds players team up to try and break the game

The objective of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is to kill everyone else, so you are the last man (or woman) standing. However, when streamer DooM49 gathered an enormous team of 50 players together for an "epic 50 man madness" stream they showed that friendship can exist in the wasteland of battle royales.

Rather than killing each other, the 50 players chose to test to limits of the game and have a bit of fun. Activities at the DooM49 summer camp included: synchronised swimming, driving 50 cars into the water at once and firing countless rounds into a frying pan - turns out the frying pan can block fire from 50 players shooting at the same time. Pantastic!

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has also added its weekly patch update to test servers, which should be available on the live server tomorrow. Check out the patch notes below:

Client performance

Optimised Care Package airplane

Improved UI performance

Bug fixes