Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD to be removed from Steam next week

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD will be removed from Steam next week.

According to an announcement on Steam, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD will be retired on 17th July. Until then the game is on sale with an 80 per cent discount, costing £1.39 as opposed to its usual price of £6.99. Once it's gone, it's gone.

No reason has been given for the delisting but it may have something to do with the use of licensed music. The use of licensed music in games has an expiration date. Alan Wake had the same issue earlier this year when the game's music licenses expired, forcing the title to be removed from digital stores.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD promoted itself as taking the best elements of the classic Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games and giving them a fresh update. However, the game received mixed reviews from Steam players.

The game is still available on Xbox One and PlayStation. There is no word yet whether it is to be removed.