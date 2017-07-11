Sub-Zero hits Injustice 2 today

Sub-Zero is out today for fighting game Injustice 2.

The Mortal Kombat veteran is a guest character in NetherRealm's DC Universe brawler.

He's available if you bought the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, Injustice 2 Deluxe Edition, the Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack or Fighter Pack number one. He's available as a standalone purchase on 18th July on the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store.

The video below shows off Sub Zero gameplay as well as his victory animation, which looks to me like a cool nod to his original spine-ripping Mortal Kombat fatality.

Injustice 2 players are already getting stuck into Sub Zero, and have found you can equip him with gear and a shader that makes him look like rival Mortal Kombat ninja Scorpion (image below via Reddit).

Other DLC characters in Fighter Pack number one include Red Hood, who's already out, and Starfire.