Jelly Deals: The best Prime Day 2017 deals on games and beyond

Amazon's annual self-celebration is here again - it's Prime Day 2017. For the uninitiated, this is a day of sales and offers that Amazon began offering a few years ago as a way to celebrate the company's anniversary. It's also presumably a way to clear stock and have a little mini Black Friday during the summer in preparation for the big show later in the year. That said, the 24-hour event exclusively offered to Amazon Prime members can genuinely yield some rather nice deals on games and techy bits, amongst the rabble of USB cables and iPhone cases.
Our own Tom Philips already covered a couple of the stand-out PS4 and Xbox One console offers earlier today, which included a stellar deal for a PS4 console with Crash Bandicoot, Overwatch and an extra DualShock 4, all for £180. If you haven't spotted that one yet, go ahead and give that article a read.
Right here, however, I'll be rounding up some of the best Prime Day offers that aren't just on consoles. As a lot of these will be 'Lightning Deals', keep in mind that not only will they be time-limited (some only last an hour before disappearing for good) but they'll also be stock-limited, meaning Amazon can sell out of the reduced price game before the alloted time is up. In order to make sure you get the thing you want, it's best to keep on your toes and get in as early as you can.
Day-long deals (games)
- 15-month PlayStation Plus subscription for £29.99
- Xbox One Elite Controller for £99
- Injustice 2 (PS4) for £29.99
- Injustice 2 (Xbox One) for £29.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (PS4) for £22.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (Xbox One) for £22.99
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4) for £23.99
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Xbox One) for £23.99
- Prey (PS4) for £20.99
- Prey (Xbox One) for £20.99
- For Honor (PS4) for £19.99
- For Honor (Xbox One) for £19.99
- Nier Automata: Standard Edition (PS4) for £29.99
- Dark Souls 3 The Fire Fades (PS4) for £28.99
- Dark Souls 3 The Fire Fades (Xbox One) for £28.99
- PS4 500GB Slim with Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy and extra controller for £179.99
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console with Horizon Zero Dawn, WipEout Omega Collection and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for £349.99
- Xbox One S 500GB with Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, Chatpad, headset and extra controller for £199.99 (32% off)
- Xbox One S 1TB with Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Chatpad, Headset and extra controller for £339.99
- WipEout Omega Collection for £19.99 (20% off)
Day-long deals (everything else)
- Logitech G800 wireless PC headset for £53.99 (40% off)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 4 for £529.99 (40% off)
- Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB external hard drive for £129.99 (30% off)
- ION Audio Max LP turntable for £49.99 (38% off)
- Audio-Technica AT-LP60 turntable with active speaker for £99 (41% off)
- NetGear Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi system for £199.99 (33% off)
- Epson LCD Projector for £359.99 (32% off)
- LG 49-inch 4K television for £499 (32% off)
- LG 55-inch 4K television for £689 (33% off)
- Philips Hue wireless smart lightbulb for £24.99 (50% off)
- Philips Hue wireless smart lightbulb E27 starter kit for £99.99 (33% off)
- Sennheiser HD 598SR over-ear headphones for £99 (50% off)
- Philips Fidelio X2 high-res headphones for £129.99 (52% off)
- Jaybird Freedom Wireless Bluetooth headphones for £79 (44% off)
- Hive Active Heating Kit for £114.99 (36% off)
- GoPro HERO5 Session Action Camera for £245 (29% off)
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB flash drive for £24.99 (33% off)
- Six-month Audible membership for £2.99 (£4 off)
- Amazon Echo Dot for £34.99 (30% off)
- Amazon Echo for £79.99 (47% off)
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for £29.99 (40% off)
- Amazon Fire 8 tablet for £49.99 (38% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite for £79.99 (27% off)
- Kindle Voyage for £129.99 (24% off)
- Fire TV Stick for £29.99 (25% off)
Lightning Deals
Lightning deals being what they are - time and stock limited - they won't last long. I'll be over at Jelly Deals covering them as they go live on Amazon UK so feel free to pop on over or follow us on Twitter if you want to get involved the minute the deals go live. That said, here's what you can expect today, some of the prices will only be revealed once the deals go live.
- Destiny: The Collection on PS4 for £19.99
- Turtle Beach Elite 800 Premium Wireless Headset for £159.99
- Star Trek Bridge Crew VR on PS4 for £25.99
- Venom Switch Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Case for £11.99
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition on Xbox One - Starts 1:35 pm
- Gears of War 4 with Xbox One Wireless Controller - Starts 3:50 pm
- The Escapists on Xbox One and PS4 - Starts 4:05 pm
- Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition on PC - Starts 4:15 pm
- Official Sony PS4 Media Remote - Starts 4:20 pm
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive Experience on PS4 - Starts 4:30pm
- Nacon PS4 Revolution Pro Controller - Starts 4:55 pm
- Xbox One Elite Controller with Forza Horizon 3 - Starts 5:35 pm
- Yakuza Zero on PS4 - Starts 5:40 pm
Good luck and happy hunting to all. Be sure to check in with Jelly Deals for by-the-minute lightning deals coverage and a few carelessly strewn about puns.
