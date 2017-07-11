Jelly Deals: The best Prime Day 2017 deals on games and beyond

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Amazon's annual self-celebration is here again - it's Prime Day 2017. For the uninitiated, this is a day of sales and offers that Amazon began offering a few years ago as a way to celebrate the company's anniversary. It's also presumably a way to clear stock and have a little mini Black Friday during the summer in preparation for the big show later in the year. That said, the 24-hour event exclusively offered to Amazon Prime members can genuinely yield some rather nice deals on games and techy bits, amongst the rabble of USB cables and iPhone cases.

Our own Tom Philips already covered a couple of the stand-out PS4 and Xbox One console offers earlier today, which included a stellar deal for a PS4 console with Crash Bandicoot, Overwatch and an extra DualShock 4, all for £180. If you haven't spotted that one yet, go ahead and give that article a read.

Right here, however, I'll be rounding up some of the best Prime Day offers that aren't just on consoles. As a lot of these will be 'Lightning Deals', keep in mind that not only will they be time-limited (some only last an hour before disappearing for good) but they'll also be stock-limited, meaning Amazon can sell out of the reduced price game before the alloted time is up. In order to make sure you get the thing you want, it's best to keep on your toes and get in as early as you can.

Day-long deals (games)

Day-long deals (everything else)

Lightning Deals

Lightning deals being what they are - time and stock limited - they won't last long. I'll be over at Jelly Deals covering them as they go live on Amazon UK so feel free to pop on over or follow us on Twitter if you want to get involved the minute the deals go live.

