BroForce and Genital Jousting dev just released a VR game

BroForce and Genital Jousting developer Free Lives released a brand new VR game on Steam Early Access. It's a cartoonish first-person gladiator sim called Gorn and it looks every bit as deliriously demented as the developer's previous output.

Available for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, Free Lives called Gorn "the most brutal and savage VR face-smashing game ever produced by man."

"Featuring a unique, fully physics driven combat engine, Gorn combatants will be able to creatively execute their most violent gladiatorial fantasies in virtual reality," the developer boasted. "Savagely strike down an infinite supply of poorly-animated opponents with all manner of weapons - from swords, maces, and bows to nunchuks, throwing knives, massive two-handed warhammers or even your blood-soaked bare hands."

Amusingly, Gorn's Early Access launch trailer offers a self-deprecating turn on one of the biggest concerns about VR: that without seeing your physical surroundings, you'll accidentally break things. Obviously your abode won't get as trashed as the set of this trailer - which the developer actually destroyed for this ad - but it is an actual concern.

As such, the developer recommends players carve out a play space of at least 2x2 meters.

Free Lives estimated that Gorn will be in Early Access for three months to a year, depending on how much it chooses to add to the game.

"For us, a large part of Early Access is figuring out what people like about our game - so most of the work will be prioritised by what you would like to see," the developer stated. "More and better content will be the focus of our work - we'd like to add many, many more weapons, more enemies to fight, and more and better champions to defeat. The feeling of progression and variety in the campaign also has a lot of room for improvement as of Early Access launch."

That said, Free Lives feels confident that this early build is worth the price of admission as is. "We believe that it is important that a player receives their money's worth at day one of Early Access," the developer said. "We believe Gorn currently is the best melee combat game available for the Vive, and is already capable of providing hours of entertainment in its current state."

Gorn is currently 25 per cent off at £11.24 / $14.99. This sale will last through 17th July.