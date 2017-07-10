Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Here's what's in the Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta

Stay on target.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

EA, via the PlayStation Blog, has announced the details of the Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta, which begins in early October.

The open beta kicks off on 6th October, but you can play two days early by pre-ordering the game. It ends on 9th October.

The beta lets you play Galactic Assault on Naboo. This is a 40-player battle on the streets of Theed. You choose from four trooper classes: Assault, Heavy, Officers and Specialists. Of course there are Star Wars heroes and prequel-era vehicles up for grabs, too.

Also available is multiplayer Starfighter Assault. This lets you take part in a space battle set during the original trilogy era. You pilot various Star Wars ships in an objective-based, multi-stage battle. Expect more on this at Gamescom in August.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 comes out 17th November 2017.

About Wesley Yin-Poole

Picture of Wesley.

Wesley is Eurogamer's news editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments (2)

Create an account

OR