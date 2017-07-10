Glacier White PlayStation 4 Pro debuts in Destiny 2 bundle

PlayStation 4 Pro will be available in Glacier White in a bundle with Destiny 2.

The colour was previously available for the PS4 Slim as of earlier this year.

There's no word on if the white-coloured PS4 Pro will also be available separately.

Apart from the colour, the unit is exactly the same as regular PS4 Pro consoles. It still has a 1TB hard drive. The controller is also white.

Destiny 2, like its predecessor, will get extra content on PS4 - including a strike starring the Taken, the enemies from 2015 Destiny 1 expansion.

Last week gave us our first proper look at Destiny 2's hub, named The Farm.