PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds full launch delayed to end of 2017

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds full launch date has been pushed back to the end of 2017.

Writing on Steam, Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene announced the full launch was being pushed back from its initial six-month time-frame, which would have meant a September release.

"Over the past few months I have done a lot of interviews, and in many of them, I said we hoped to be out of Early Access six months after we first launched," he said. "I've come to realise that restricting the window to a specific month could hinder us from delivering a fully featured game and/or lead to disappointment within the community if the launch deadline is not met."

PlayerUnknown emphasised the reason for this delay is because the team wishes to deliver a "fully realised and polished Battle Royale experience". However, there will continue to be weekly and monthly updates until full release to improve game performance.

It is likely this delay will see the Xbox One release of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds pushed back also.