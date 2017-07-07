Here's what is and what isn't in the Destiny 2 beta

Bungie's detailed the Destiny 2 beta.

You get the game's opening story mission, a Strike and two PVP modes - it's basically all the stuff that's been revealed so far on the game.

The opening mission is called Homecoming. The Strike is The Inverted Spire, and the Crucible modes are Control (which fans of the first game will know well) and Countdown.

Countdown is a new mode for Destiny 2. You attack or defend the base on a new map custom-built for Countdown. As for Control, there's another new map built with the mode in mind.

You can read more about all this stuff in my Destiny 2 hands-on impressions article from May.

The beta has matchmaking, so you can have the game find other players with which to form a Fireteam for the Strike and the Crucible. The new subclasses available include the Dawnblade Warlock, Arcstrider Hunter and Sentinel Titan.

For one hour, on Sunday, 23rd July, the new social space The Farm will open its doors. This kicks off at 6pm UK time. Most vendors and services will be offline, Bungie said. "Our goals are to see how many of you it can accommodate at once."

Here's what's not in the beta: clan support, character progression (you'll receive rewards for defeating enemies, but the Beta does not represent how your characters will evolve in Destiny 2, Bungie said), or character continuity.

"Destiny 2 is a fresh start," Bungie said. "Nothing we do in the Beta will carry over to the final version of the game on 6th September."

Well, that's not quite right. If you play the beta you get the Destiny 2 beta emblem for use when the game launches proper in September.