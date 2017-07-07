Arms' first DLC character is out next week

Arms' first sizeable update is coming next week, introducing Max Brass as a playable character and bringing its roster up to 11 fighters.

Max Brass is already in the game, of course, serving as a mini-boss of sorts. A hulking pugilist who looks like he's stepped from Platinum Games' The Wonderful 101, his abilities appear to be being a bit of a jerk to come up against, so it'll be interesting to see how he plays.

Arms, if you didn't know, is a damn fine video game for Nintendo's Switch, and like Splatoon before it will benefit from regular free content drops of which this is the very first. Oh, and it lands on July 12th.