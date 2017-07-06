Eurogamer.net
You'll never see a Game Over screen in Super Mario Odyssey

No matter how many times you fail.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

Super Mario Odyssey players will never see a Game Over screen, Nintendo has revealed.

Posting on the official Japanese Super Mario Odyssey Twitter page, Nintendo said players lose coins when they fail - and that's it.

I asked John Linneman, Digital Foundry extraordinaire and Japan expert to translate the tweet for Eurogamer. Here's what it says:

"Even if Mario's health drops to zero, you'll just lose 10 of your coins. No matter how many times you fail, though, there is no Game Over!"

Then, in a follow-up tweet:

"By the way, if you fail with nine coins or less, it won't be Game Over. Please enjoy exploring without worry!"

For years Super Mario games have featured a Game Over screen, which you see after you die and have no lives left. Super Mario Odyssey ditches lives for a coins system. Super Mario Odyssey, then, offers a significantly different system clearly designed to spark keep players in the virtual world at all costs, and to inspire a sense of freedom in the player, not just in terms of the exploration of the open world but a willingness to try things out without the spectre of a Game Over screen ending the fun.

For more on Super Mario Odyssey, be sure to check out Tom Phillips' hands-on impressions from E3.

