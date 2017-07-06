Shadow of War lets you import your worst enemy from Shadow of Mordor

A new update to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor lets the player's greatest nemesis live on in upcoming sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War, it has been announced.

A free update available to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam players, called Nemesis Forge, lets the game automatically detect a player's highest ranked orc nemesis and then bring that individual over to Shadow of War once it launches this October.

But while the update will allow your worst enemy to continue their reign of terror in the new title, it's not all bad news - Nemesis Forge will also import each player's most loyal orc follower, bolstering protagonist Talion's forces as he continues his fight against the forces of Mordor. A new trailer has been released to accompany the news, showing precisely how the update works.

To celebrate the update and encourage players to create nemeses of their own, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is now free to play on Xbox One and Steam until 9th July.

All in all, Nemesis Forge seems like a smart move. The nemesis system was undoubtedly the best thing about Shadow of Mordor, so allowing already hated enemies to live on in the sequel should help pull players into the action a bit faster.

Personally, my nemesis would almost certainly be Mozu the Slippery - an Uruk captain who bested me and Chris several times in the space of a single hour just a few weeks ago.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War launches on the 10th of October.