PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn gets a big new update today that adds a host of new features to the game.

The headline new features of patch 1.30 are New Game + and an Ultra Hard difficulty, but there are also new Trophies and unlockables.

New Game +, as you'd expect, lets you continue the game without losing your character progression and your collected inventory. You can't progress beyond the level cap of 50, but you can still collect XP.

The new Ultra Hard difficulty enhances machine senses and behaviour, developer Guerrilla said, and limits player health regen. You don't get the option to switch to a less difficult setting, either. It's go Ultra Hard or go home.

The patch notes in full are over on the PlayStation website.