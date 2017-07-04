The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ sets sail for European Switches in September

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ made its console debut on Switch in March for our North American friends, but its European release was delayed. Now it finally has a release date of 7th September.

Like the overseas version, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+'s retail release includes some slick swag like sticker sheets and a 20-page full-colour instruction manual parodying the Zelda booklets from back in the day. Ah, the memories!

When it comes to pre-orders, the retail release is going for £34.99 at GAME.

Publisher Headup Games will be bringing The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ to PS4 next.

After that, it will focus on getting its nifty retail version of Cave Story to European shores after it just arrived in the US last month.