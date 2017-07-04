Eurogamer.net
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ sets sail for European Switches in September

PS4 version planned next.

By Jeffrey Matulef Published

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ made its console debut on Switch in March for our North American friends, but its European release was delayed. Now it finally has a release date of 7th September.

Like the overseas version, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+'s retail release includes some slick swag like sticker sheets and a 20-page full-colour instruction manual parodying the Zelda booklets from back in the day. Ah, the memories!

1

When it comes to pre-orders, the retail release is going for £34.99 at GAME.

Publisher Headup Games will be bringing The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ to PS4 next.

Johnny walks Chris through his first time playing the original The Binding of Isaac on Late to the Party.

After that, it will focus on getting its nifty retail version of Cave Story to European shores after it just arrived in the US last month.

