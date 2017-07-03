Eurogamer.net
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy biggest single-platform launch of the year

Second largest 2017 launch overall, behind Ghost Recon Wildlands.

By Tom Phillips Published

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has launched in the UK to incredible sales.

Launched exclusively for PlayStation 4, it is the biggest single-platform release of the year so far - beating even Horizon: Zero Dawn.

For 2017 to date, Crash is the year's second biggest launch overall - behind multiplatform release Ghost Recon Wildlands.

It's an incredible result for the trilogy re-make - and the first time in Crash's history the character has ever won a UK number one.

Other games this week look like minnows in comparison - Micro Machines: World Series was new in second, while the physical release of Elite Dangerous for PS4 and Xbox One entered in seventh.

Outside the top 10, The Golf Club 2 launched in 27th, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered showed up in 32nd, while Valkyria Revolution arrived in 34th.

Modern Warfare Remastered launching so low down the chart is a surprise, although it will likely have sold more through digital sales. UK numbers company Chart-Track counts physical (boxed) sales only.

Here's the top 10 in full:

  1. Crash Trilogy
  2. Micro Machines
  3. GTA5
  4. Forza Horizon 3
  5. FIFA 17
  6. Overwatch
  7. Elite Dangerous
  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  9. Dirt 4
  10. Rocket League

