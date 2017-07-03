Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy biggest single-platform launch of the year

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has launched in the UK to incredible sales.

Launched exclusively for PlayStation 4, it is the biggest single-platform release of the year so far - beating even Horizon: Zero Dawn.

For 2017 to date, Crash is the year's second biggest launch overall - behind multiplatform release Ghost Recon Wildlands.

It's an incredible result for the trilogy re-make - and the first time in Crash's history the character has ever won a UK number one.

Other games this week look like minnows in comparison - Micro Machines: World Series was new in second, while the physical release of Elite Dangerous for PS4 and Xbox One entered in seventh.

Outside the top 10, The Golf Club 2 launched in 27th, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered showed up in 32nd, while Valkyria Revolution arrived in 34th.

Modern Warfare Remastered launching so low down the chart is a surprise, although it will likely have sold more through digital sales. UK numbers company Chart-Track counts physical (boxed) sales only.

Here's the top 10 in full: