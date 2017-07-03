Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy biggest single-platform launch of the year

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has launched in the UK to incredible sales.
Launched exclusively for PlayStation 4, it is the biggest single-platform release of the year so far - beating even Horizon: Zero Dawn.
For 2017 to date, Crash is the year's second biggest launch overall - behind multiplatform release Ghost Recon Wildlands.
It's an incredible result for the trilogy re-make - and the first time in Crash's history the character has ever won a UK number one.
Other games this week look like minnows in comparison - Micro Machines: World Series was new in second, while the physical release of Elite Dangerous for PS4 and Xbox One entered in seventh.
Outside the top 10, The Golf Club 2 launched in 27th, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered showed up in 32nd, while Valkyria Revolution arrived in 34th.
Modern Warfare Remastered launching so low down the chart is a surprise, although it will likely have sold more through digital sales. UK numbers company Chart-Track counts physical (boxed) sales only.
Here's the top 10 in full:
- Crash Trilogy
- Micro Machines
- GTA5
- Forza Horizon 3
- FIFA 17
- Overwatch
- Elite Dangerous
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Dirt 4
- Rocket League
