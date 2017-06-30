Watch: The Witness game you never knew existed

Gameplay wise, Jonathan Blow's magnificent puzzle game The Witness was undeniably unique. While its puzzles may have been wholly original, however, its title certainly wasn't. The first game to bear the name The Witness actually belonged to the masters of interactive fiction Infocom, who released it way back in 1983.

So do join me for another trip down gaming memory lane as I take a detailed look at The Witness game you never knew existed. Featuring delightful bugs, early examples of Easter eggs and even a handful of 'Feelies', The Witness has a lot going for it - which is quite something, considering this is a text adventure with absolutely no graphics at all.

