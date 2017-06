The week Activision sells Modern Warfare Remastered standalone, it puts COD: Ghosts on Xbox One back compat

Call of Duty Ghosts on Xbox 360 is now playable via Xbox One, thanks to the console's backwards compatibility programme.

The timing of its addition is interesting - Activision has just this week started selling Modern Warfare Remastered standalone for Ł34.99, after previously only including it in the pricy Legacy edition of Infinite Warfare.

Ghosts was far less popular than Modern Warfare, however - it's unlikely it will see its own Remastered-style re-release.

Developed by Modern Warfare studio Infinity Ward, Ghosts was also released on Xbox One - but this backwards compatibility means Xbox 360 owners don't need to buy a second copy. The shooter launched in 2013 for both current and last-gen Xbox consoles, as well as PlayStation 3, PS4, PC and Wii U.

Modern Warfare Remastered featured a graphical facelift - something backwards compatible titles do not. But fans of the series have questioned its costly price, Activision's public U-turn on selling it separately, and the decision to sell more maps for it as paid DLC.