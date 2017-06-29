Mario Kart 8 Deluxe patch makes it easier for players to catch up

There's a new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe patch that makes it easier for players lagging behind in an online race to catch up.

Players bringing up the rear will receive better items as of update 1.2, which is available for download now. You should receive it the next time you turn on your Switch.

The update means if you're at the back you'll get better items, such as the Blue Shell, Lightning, Star or Bullet Bill, more frequently.

Other tweaks will see online races end sooner, the Boomerang item return to your first slot, and an online limit of only two active Piranha Plants at any time.

As well as the below list of changes, players have noticed a new Pikmin racing suit for Miis obtainable with a Pikmin amiibo.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe patch 1.2