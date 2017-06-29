Mario Kart 8 Deluxe patch makes it easier for players to catch up

There's a new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe patch that makes it easier for players lagging behind in an online race to catch up.
Players bringing up the rear will receive better items as of update 1.2, which is available for download now. You should receive it the next time you turn on your Switch.
The update means if you're at the back you'll get better items, such as the Blue Shell, Lightning, Star or Bullet Bill, more frequently.
Other tweaks will see online races end sooner, the Boomerang item return to your first slot, and an online limit of only two active Piranha Plants at any time.
As well as the below list of changes, players have noticed a new Pikmin racing suit for Miis obtainable with a Pikmin amiibo.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe patch 1.2
- Race rules and course name are now displayed on loading screens for online and wireless play, as well as Mario Kart TV.
- Players who are behind in online matches will receive items geared toward catching up more frequently.
- In online matches, no more than two Piranha Plants will be granted as items at the same time.
- Controls are no longer unresponsive when the timer runs out when choosing a Mii racing suit for online matches.
- When a player uses an item right after the Super Horn in online matches, that item will now remain available for other players.
- Item wheel no longer spins continuously in online matches.
- Online matches now end as intended 30 seconds after the first place racer finishes.
- The Boomerang now returns to the first slot, if possible, after a player catches it.
- Items shown in a player's item slots now display correctly when holding an item behind them.
- No longer possible to use an item after it has been used to block an attack.
- Communication errors no longer occur frequently while spectating or after spectating online matches.
OR