G2A will force key sellers to reveal their name and address

G2A has announced plans to force key sellers on its marketplace to reveal their name and address. Previously they could sell keys anonymously.

G2A said the move, which comes into effect on 1st July, will give more transparency to buyers. G2A has often come under fire for its marketplace, which is seen by many as a hotbed of fraudulently obtained PC game keys.

Meanwhile, G2A said it will add automatic geolocation. This means buyers will no longer have to select their location from a drop-down menu when buying an item. Instead, their location will be determined automatically using "data taken from independent and reliable sources". The idea here is customers won't be able to conceal their location in order to get around VAT. On that note, from 1st July G2A will include VAT in all product prices.

G2A hit the headlines in April after a representative of G2A defended the company's divisive policies, and faced tough questions from an audience made up largely of developers at a conference in Croatia.

That came after Borderlands developer Gearbox cut ties with G2A, which had planned to sell the exclusive Collector's Edition of Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition.