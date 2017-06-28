Watch: Everything we know about XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Say what you will about Firaxis, the developer of XCOM and Civilization, it doesn't pull any punches when it comes to expansions. This studio has a fantastic history of using them to tackle big, fundamental issues with their games while adding boatloads of new stuff in the process.

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is no exception. You may have already seen the announcement trailer at this year's E3, but as I found out during an hour-long conversation with creative director, Jake Solomon, that barely does it justice.

You'll know the headlines: powerful alien heroes, human factions to interact with, and a new enemy type called the Lost. But in this video, I want to delve into some of the smaller details too. Did you know, for example, that soldiers can have relationships now? Or that there's an in-game photo booth?! Yeah. There's so much going on here.

Anyway, as you can probably tell by the ridiculous length of this list feature, I'm a huge fan of XCOM 2. I liked it so much, we gave it a big golden sticker last year.