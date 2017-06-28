Eurogamer.net

Watch: Everything we know about XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

By Chris Bratt Published

Say what you will about Firaxis, the developer of XCOM and Civilization, it doesn't pull any punches when it comes to expansions. This studio has a fantastic history of using them to tackle big, fundamental issues with their games while adding boatloads of new stuff in the process.

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is no exception. You may have already seen the announcement trailer at this year's E3, but as I found out during an hour-long conversation with creative director, Jake Solomon, that barely does it justice.

You'll know the headlines: powerful alien heroes, human factions to interact with, and a new enemy type called the Lost. But in this video, I want to delve into some of the smaller details too. Did you know, for example, that soldiers can have relationships now? Or that there's an in-game photo booth?! Yeah. There's so much going on here.

Anyway, as you can probably tell by the ridiculous length of this list feature, I'm a huge fan of XCOM 2. I liked it so much, we gave it a big golden sticker last year.

