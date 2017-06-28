Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood comes to Xbox One backward compatibility

By Ezio's beard! Xbox has announced Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood is coming to backwards compatibility today, along with a collection of other much-loved titles.

Other games coming to backwards compatibility today are: Blazing Angels: Squadrons of WWII, Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram, Radiant Silvergun and Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3.

Major "Larry Hryb" Nelson tweeted to announce the new arrivals:

The third major game in the series is considered by many to be the best in the franchise, and "one of the best games of 2010" according to Eurogamer's Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood review.