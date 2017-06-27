Xbox July Games with Gold includes Grow Up, Kane & Lynch 2

Microsoft's announced July's Xbox Games with Gold titles.

On Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold members can download Grow Up for free during the month of July. Grow Up was the quickfire follow-up to Ubisoft's 2015 gem Grow Home, and while it didn't take any big steps forward, was a charmer all the same.

Also on Xbox One, platform racing game Runbow is available to download for free from 16th July to 15th August.

Meanwhile, on Xbox 360 IO Interactive's third-person shooter Kane & Lynch 2 is available to download from 1st July to 15th July. LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean is free to download from 16th July to 13st July. Both games are playable on Xbox One via the backwards compatibility feature.