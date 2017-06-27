John Romero is auctioning off original Doom 2 floppy disks

Industry legend John Romero, the co-founder of id Software and co-creator of Doom, Quake, and Daikatana, is auctioning off his original floppy disks for Doom 2 on eBay.

There's no frills included, like a box or instructions; it's just the disks, though Romero noted that he will sign the floppies for the winning bid, should they want him to (which of course they will).

Despite these being ordinary 3.5 inch floppy disks in a world where disk drives have long since become obsolete, the bids on eBay have risen to a staggering $880.

Romero noted in his listing that this is the original launch version of Doom 2 (v 1.7). And if there was any doubt that this listing was fraudulent, worry not, as Romero promoted the auction on his verified Twitter account.

Chances are he didn't expect this much money to be tossed his way. In fact, he began the bidding at a modest $10.

The eBay auction will come to a close Wednesday, 28th June, at 2.13pm BST.