Arkane founder and Prey director Raphael Colantonio departs studio

Arkane Studios founder Raphael Colantonio has departed the company he created back in 1999.

Colantonio is most known as the director of Prey (2017), the 2002 action-RPG Arx Fatalis, and the original Dishonored, which he co-directed with Harvey Smith.

His reasons for leaving are vague, but he suggested that he simply needed a change in his life after 18 years at Arkane.

"It is time for me to step out to spend some time with my son and reflect on what is important to me and my future," the studio head said in his resignation letter.

"I've had the opportunity to work with some of the best and brightest people in the industry, and I feel extremely lucky to have been part of this journey with everyone at Arkane."

He noted that this shift doesn't have anything to do with Arkane's parent company ZeniMax, who acquired the Lyon-based studio in 2010.

"I can say that joining ZeniMax took things to the next level and gave Arkane the opportunity to emerge as a world-class studio," Colantonio said of the publishing partner. "ZenIMax enabled us to make the best games that we've ever made. And I know there is even more to come."

As for who's taking his place, Colantonio noted that he "will be around for as long as necessary to ensure a smooth transition to the new management team in Lyon," while Dishonored 2 director Harvey Smith would continue to lead Arkane's Austin branch.

"I wish the best to everyone at Arkane, Bethesda, and ZeniMax," Colantonio concluded. "Without a doubt I will miss everyone."