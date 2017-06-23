Overwatch is decreasing duplicate loot and adding new highlight options

A new Overwatch update has just been added to the Public Test Region and it's a doozy.

What this update adds is a major decrease in duplicate loot along with far more video recording options.

Game director Jeff Kaplan said this update will "drastically reduce the rate of duplicates that you'll get out of any lootbox."

He also noted that your credit intake will stay the same, if not increase, over what it used to be.

Obviously there will still be some duplicate items, as the game offers a finite amount of content, but you'll see this null booty far less often.

"We think this will be immediately evident and extremely significant for all of our players and we think it's going to feel fantastic," Kaplan stated.

The other major addition coming is new options for saving video clips. As is, the game auto-captures five highlight reels per session, but if you power down your PC or console you lose them. After this update, they'll remain on your hard drive for 24 hours.

Better yet, Blizzard is introducing a new section of your Highlight collection call Recently Captured. These are videos that you can capture yourself after a particularly rousing or funny moment occurs.

On console you'll bind a key to save a clip, while on PC you'll be able to bind multiple keys to save multiple clips. After a round ends that clip will be saved in your Highlight Screen under Recently Captured.

You'll be limited to saving 32 of these, but there are some neat options to offload them. On console you'll be able to upload these video files to your platform's media library. On PC, however, you can output the video clips to your Windows directory in glorious 4k 60fps, even if you played the actual game on lower settings with a lesser rig.

This is actually the second Blizzard game to announce a more generous loot system today, as Hearthstone is similarly going to decrease duplicate rewards in its next update.