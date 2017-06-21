Overwatch's Horizon Lunar Colony moon map goes live

Overwatch has released a much-needed new Point A/B Assault map set on the moon. It's Winston's old home, the Horizon Lunar Colony.

The grey space-base has lots of enclosed areas with walkways above so getting off the ground and knowing your pathways will be important here. Makes sense, given this was a colony for genetically altered apes - a purpose reinforced by decorative climbing walls and giant tyres hanging from the ceiling.

"Built as a first step towards humanity's renewed exploration of space, the Horizon Lunar Colony's goal was to examine the effects of prolonged extraterrestrial habitation - on human and ape alike. The scientists' research proved incredibly promising... until, suddenly, all contact and communications with the base were lost."

The Horizon Lunar Colony map has rolled out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One as part of a new patch. In it are notable changes to McCree, Reaper and Roadhog.

McCree's ultimate is being improved to start charging quicker and gain power more quickly. Shut him down!

The health orbs Reaper creates when killing enemies are being removed. Instead, Reaper will now receive 20 per cent of all damage done to heroes as health, which has more immediate benefit and is more useful fighting tanks.

Roadhog, meanwhile, is dropping damage in favour of speed. His gun will do a third less damage but fire roughly a third faster as well as pack an extra shot. His head hitbox is also shrinking because, as Blizzard put it, "Roadhog's head was abnormally large".

Full patch notes are on the Overwatch website.