Our first look at Total War: Warhammer 2's campaign map

Creative Assembly has published a video tour of Total War: Warhammer 2's massive campaign map, showing off two of the game's continents. Still no sign of the Skaven, sorry.

Having played Warhammer 2 last month, it was the new campaign stuff that had me the most excited. There's a proper end-game to consider, multiple starting positions and roaming armies containing units from multiple races. I think all of those things sounds brilliant.

Check out the video below for a look at some of these features in action, as well as a good nosy at the campaign setup for both the High Elves and Lizardmen.

We're still waiting on the fourth race to be officially "ratified" ahead of the game's release in September and of course, it'd be great to hear more about the combined campaign that's in the works. No word on either, just yet.