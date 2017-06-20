Leaked images reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered standalone

Images of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered standalone have leaked online.

CharlieIntel.com received images of the game case, sourced from US shop Target, with a 27th June release date and a $39.99 price point (we don't know how much it'll cost in the UK).

According to the images, this standalone release is the base Modern Warfare Remastered game. It does not include the $14.99 Variety Map Pack that came out in March - but expect it to include the recently added supply drops for microtransactions.

When Activision announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, fans of Infinity Ward's groundbreaking first-person shooter called on the publisher to sell it separately. At the time, Activision stressed you had to buy the £70 Legacy Edition of Infinite Warfare to gain access to the remaster.

Over half a year later, it seems Activision has changed its mind.

We've asked the publisher for comment.