Zelda: Breath of the Wild hard mode has its own save slot

Here's some good news that got buried during E3 week: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's hard mode has a separate save slot to that of your main campaign.

The game's hard mode - dubbed Master Mode - launches as part of the game's first DLC pack on 30th June. That's next week!

A separate save slot is good news. Unlike other Zelda games, Breath of the Wild lets you operate just one campaign at a time (although you can have multiple saves within it).

To date, if you wanted to play through the game's opening section again, you would need to erase all your progress. In a 200-hour game, this would be unfortunate.

So, you can try out Master Mode and see how difficult it is - then go back to finishing off your regular campaign first.

Next week's DLC also adds a 45-room Trial of the Sword activity to permanently power up your Master Sword, a handy map checker to see where you have visited so far, a medallion to fast travel to a specific location on the map, a Korok mask to help detect the game's hidden puzzles, plus new armour pieces themed around Midna, Tingle and Phantom.

Nintendo's E3 Spotlight gave us our first tease of this Christmas' meatier Zelda: Breath of the Wild expansion The Champions' Ballad, meanwhile. It looks to be set 100 years before the game's main campaign. Could Zelda herself be playable? Or will the game's past Champions take centre stage?