Arms held back from chart top spot

Switch exclusive Arms has failed to hit the UK chart top spot.

Nintendo's colourful fighter is the fourth-largest launch on the console to date, behind Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and launch day mini-game compilation 1-2 Switch.

Last week's top spot was taken by a resurgent Horizon: Zero Dawn, which had its price cut in sales.

The only other new entry was MotoGP 17, which debuted in 18th.

Last week's number one game, WipEout: Omega Collection, tumbled to fifth place, behind GTA5 and Dirt 4.

The full top 10 lies below.