Arms held back from chart top spot

Launch sales lower than 1-2 Switch.

By Tom Phillips Published

Switch exclusive Arms has failed to hit the UK chart top spot.

1

Nintendo's colourful fighter is the fourth-largest launch on the console to date, behind Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and launch day mini-game compilation 1-2 Switch.

Last week's top spot was taken by a resurgent Horizon: Zero Dawn, which had its price cut in sales.

The only other new entry was MotoGP 17, which debuted in 18th.

Last week's number one game, WipEout: Omega Collection, tumbled to fifth place, behind GTA5 and Dirt 4.

The full top 10 lies below.

  1. Horizon
  2. Arms
  3. GTA5
  4. Dirt 4
  5. WipEout
  6. Tekken 7
  7. FIFA 17
  8. Overwatch
  9. Injustice 2
  10. Rocket League

