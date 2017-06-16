Watch over 30 minutes of Splatoon 2's single-player campaign

Nintendo has revealed over a half-hour of gameplay from Splatoon 2's single-player campaign.

This mode centers on rescuing squidnapped Callie of the Squid Sisters. The way this will work is players will progress through a linear series of stages where they're assigned a specific weapon. However, upon completing a level, you'll be able to re-enter it later with a different armament as a bonus challenge.

Speaking of weapons, you'll be able to upgrade these throughout the campaign by collecting different kinds of currency throughout each level.

Towards the end of the demo we get a glimpse of a boss fight against the Octo Samurai.

In addition to its single-player campaign, Splatoon 2 also adds a new co-op mode called Salmon Run, which focuses on collecting eggs from fishy fiends called Salmonid in a wave-based survival challenge.

Splatoon 2 launches 21st July exclusively on Switch.