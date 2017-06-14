Extinction looks like a solid Attack on Titan clone in its gameplay reveal

Killer Instinct Season 2 developer Iron Galaxy recently revealed its upcoming fantasy game Extinction, which bore more than a passing resemblance to Attack on Titan with its player character fighting giants in a village full of crumbling buildings. Now publisher Maximum Games has revealed actual gameplay and, well, it still looks a lot like Attack on Titan, but maybe better?

Compared to Omega Force's actual Attack on Titan game from last year, Wings of Freedom, Extinction looks more robust in its combat system. Movement looks quite fluid with the ability to double-jump, wall-run, hover, grapple to surfaces, and dash through the air. Additionally, it has what looks to be a fairly in-depth combat system with light, heavy and aerial attacks.

This makes fighting minions look more like Devil May Cry or God of War than Attack on Titan. When it comes to the big baddies, here colossal ogres called the Ravenii, you're tasked with slicing off the latches of their armour before you can effectively scale them. Take too long to kill your target after dismembering its limb and it will regenerate its missing body parts. Eventually you'll be able to climb to their necks, cut off their helmets, and finally behead the foul beasts.

Extinction is due early next year on PS4, Xbox One and PC.