Conan Exiles gets Xbox One Preview and expansion release date

Funcom's PC survival hit Conan Exiles will launch on the Xbox One Game Preview programme 16th August. 4K Xbox One X support is coming too.
A free expansion for both Xbox One and PC will launch on the same day: 16th August. The expansion doesn't appear to have a name and will be detailed later this summer.
There are screenshots and a video, though, which show a brand new frozen biome with mammoths and what appears to be the new character ability to climb.
Conan Exiles is in Early Access on PC. There will be a PS4 version available when the game launches in full in the first quarter of 2018.
