Eurogamer.net
  • Switch

Super Mario Odyssey launches October

UPDATE: Wedding Mario, Bowser and Peach amiibo shown.

By Tom Phillips Published

UPDATE: Nintendo just showed off Super Mario Odyssey's three amiibo figures on its Treehouse Live stream. Wedding Mario, Bowser and Peach all feature dressed in their finest:

The trio will unlock new costume items in-game, as well as some form of new "help mechanic", Nintendo teased.

2

ORIGINAL STORY: Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Mario Odyssey will launch worldwide on 27th October.

1

It's a little earlier than expected, but very welcome after the expanded look we just got.

Nintendo's E3 2017 Spotlight presentation concluded with a glimpse at numerous new kingdoms to explore and Mario abilities to master. For example, Mario dons a safari outfit while in an area with dinosaurs reminiscent of a game like Turok, or dons a poncho while exploring a world themed like the Mexican Day of the Dead festival.

But it's not these costumes which grant Mario power - it's his magical souped up red cap. Throwing the headwear at an enemy or at various items will now allow Mario to take control of the thing - so you can inhabit a Cheep Cheep fish to swim through water, or a Bullet Bill to fly through the air and explode blocks.

Mario's cap has other uses, too - as a platform for jumping on, or as a boomerang-style weapon to fling at foes.

We'll have much more on Super Mario Odyssey from E3 very soon.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (40)

Create an account

OR