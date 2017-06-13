Eurogamer.net
Metroid: Samus Returns announced for 3DS

Remake of Metroid 2: Return of Samus.

Metroid: Samus Returns has just been announced for 3DS, via Nintendo's Treehouse E3 livestream.

It's a "modern reimagining" of the 1991 Game Boy classic Metroid II: Return of Samus, complete with revised 3D graphics and a suite of new moves.

The side-scrolling shooter includes a Melee Counter, 360-degree Free Aim Mode, and energy-draining Aeion Abilities.

Development duties on the project are being handled by Spanish studio MercurySteam, know for Castlevania: Lords of Shadow.

It's not the first Metroid announcement today, either. Nintendo confirmed development of Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch just earlier.

